The Most Expensive Apartment in Srpska Sold for BAM 1,299,030

The price of the most expensive apartment sold in Republika Srpska in 2024 was BAM 1,229,030, and it is located on Mount Jahorina, with an area of 130 square meters, the Republic Administration for Geodetic and Property-Legal Affairs /RUGIPP/ said today.

According to the data from the purchase agreements that were the subject of property ownership registration in the regional units and offices of RUGIPP, the highest price per square meter for an apartment in Republika Srpska is BAM 10,315.50 per square meter, and it was recorded on Mount Jahorina.

A press release says that the price of the most expensive house sold in Republika Srpska is BAM 950,000, and it was recorded in Gradiška. The house built in 2001 has a usable area of 1,000 square meters, and the land area surrounding the property is 2,002 square meters.

The price of the most expensive sold construction land was recorded in Banja Luka and it amounts to BAM 11,757,065 for a land area of 8,119 square meters.

The price of the most expensive agricultural land sold was recorded in Prijedor, amounting to BAM 234,699 for a land area of 120,000 square meters.

The price of the most expensive garage sold was BAM 68,476, with a usable area of 55.7 square meters, located in Banja Luka. Meanwhile, the price of the most expensive garage parking space in a building per square meter was BAM 4,166, with an area of 12 square meters, also in Banja Luka.

In the Property Price Registry, 17,728 purchase agreements were recorded last year, involving the transfer of 37,532 properties. These agreements were the subject of property ownership registration in the cadastral records of RUGIPP, and the total value of the transactions amounted to BAM 1,156,905,746.

The highest number of purchase agreements in Republika Srpska in 2024 was recorded in Banja Luka, followed by Bijeljina, Doboj, Gradiška, Prijedor, and Laktaši. The smallest number of purchase agreements was recorded in Jezero, Petrovo, Ostra Luka, Krupa na Uni, and Kalinovik.

From 2017 to 2024, a total of 111,279 purchase agreements were recorded across the entire territory of Republika Srpska, involving the transfer of 226,525 properties, with the total value of the agreements amounting to BAM 6,539,593,886.

RUGIPP has reminded that they regularly inform the public about the movement of prices in the real estate market through annual reports from the Property Price Registry.

More detailed information about the price, type, and approximate location of the transferred properties is publicly available on the RUGIPP website, and personal data from the purchase agreements is protected under the Personal Data Protection Law.

