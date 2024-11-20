The Most In-Demand Professions in the Republic of Srpska

Doctors, economists, lawyers, primary school teachers, salespeople, economic technicians, mechanical technicians, and electrical technicians are just some of the professions employers in the Republic of Srpska have shown interest in this year.

As reported by the Employment Bureau of the Republic of Srpska to “Nezavisne Novine,” while there is a high demand for these professions, their registry also records an influx of workers with these qualifications entering the job market from the educational system.

“There is also demand for professionals in limited supply, such as IT engineers, healthcare workers of various profiles, preschool teachers, mathematics professors, computer operators, pharmacy technicians, and others,” the Bureau noted.

Statistics reveal that this year, employers sought 710 primary school teachers, 373 economists, 245 lawyers, 240 preschool teachers, and 233 mathematics professors. Additionally, there was significant demand for physics professors (192), doctors (163), and medical technicians (217). Economic technicians (150) and mechanical technicians (69) were also in demand.

Last year, primary school teachers were also the most sought-after profession, with 697 positions advertised. However, the Employment Bureau explained that these figures are influenced by recruitment procedures, fixed-term contracts, and the fact that schools adhere to legal requirements for job postings, unlike some private employers.

On the other hand, the private sector in the Republic of Srpska faces a shortage of skilled workers across all industries.

“The most pressing needs are in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and increasingly in hospitality and tourism. Essentially, all profiles are lacking, and the current labor pool is exhausted,” said Saša Aćić, director of the Union of Employers’ Associations of the Republic of Srpska, to “Nezavisne Novine.”

He added that the existing labor force, numbering around 55,000, is strained due to its age and qualification structure, creating a need to hire workers from abroad.

However, a positive trend has emerged, with many workers returning from abroad in response to significant salary increases and improved working conditions in the region.

Source: nezavisne.com