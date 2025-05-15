The National Assembly Supported Cvijanović’s Veto on the Controversial Conclusions

The National Assembly of Republika Srpska this evening adopted the decision confirming the statement by the Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Željka Cvijanović, in which she deemed the disputed conclusion adopted by the BiH Presidency on May 12—without consensus—as highly detrimental to the vital interests of Republika Srpska.

The disputed conclusion, among other things, saw the other two members of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović and Željko Komšić, call on EUFOR to assist police agencies in BiH in arresting officials from Republika Srpska.

Out of a total of 76 MPs present in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, 64 voted in favor of the confirmation, five voted against, and none abstained.

According to the BiH Constitution, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska reviews the statement of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency and, if confirmed by a two-thirds majority of at least 56 MPs within 10 days of submission, the challenged Presidency decision does not come into force.

Source: srna.rs