The ‘Play for Brothers’ Football Tournament held in Moscow

Representative Office Supported Tournament Dedicated to Republic of Srpska: Play for Brothers humanitarian football tournament was held on 3 February in Moscow, Sviblovo stadium, organized by the Russian association Srpski tifo in support of the Orthodox Church of St Nicholas the Miracle Worker in Foča.

‘The tournament is also dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of founding of the Republic of Srpska. It is held with the aim of strengthening Russian-Serbian traditional and friendly relations, uniting those who love Serbia, and raising funds for the restoration of the Orthodox Church in Foča. Six teams took part in this tournament, including Serbs living and working in Moscow. Participants in the tournament included the Russian-Serbian club Na principu Moscow, Dynamo Moscow supporters, Zenit Aleksandrov supporters, Tver supporters and many others. We love Serbia and Republic of Srpska,’ says the organizer Andrey Leonov.

The Srpska Times