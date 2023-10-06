The Police from Prijedor denied Bild’s Article about the Killing of as many as 45 Horses

The Police from Prijedor denied Bild’s Article about the Killing of as...

The Prijedor police department denied the writing of the German Bild about the mass slaughter of horses in the territory of this municipality.

“Regarding the German Bild article about the alleged massacre of horses in the Prijedor region, we inform the public that not a single case of brutal horse killing has been reported to the Prijedor Police Department and that the information published in this article is inaccurate and unprofessional, bearing in mind that the source of such sensational information is not cited anywhere,” the statement reads.

The German Bild published information that horse owners in the vicinity of Prijedor live in fear and that criminals have been raiding their farms and stables for days, killing their precious horses.

They also stated that as many as 45 horses have been killed so far, including sport horses and stallions and mares from Germany, the Netherlands, and France. Bild published this citing unnamed sources, Klix.ba reports.

Source: sarajevotimes.com