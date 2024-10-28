The presence of the Srpska delegation at the Summit lays an excellent foundation for new economic opportunities

The presence of the Srpska delegation at the Summit lays an excellent...

Republika Srpska should strive to gain access to a large market like BRICS, and the summit of this group, attended by the Srpska delegation led by President Milorad Dodik, is an excellent foundation for future cooperation and creating new economic opportunities for Srpska, the Republika Srpska Chamber of Commerce told SRNA.

“This is why the presence of the Republika Srpska delegation at the BRICS summit was of exceptional importance, as the potential contacts made will help entrepreneurs to more confidently approach this market, which is unique and has a particular business model,” the Chamber of Commerce said.

As they emphasize, the market covered by BRICS countries is a target market for all nations, where they see an opportunity in the coming period.

“The global economic crisis has impacted all markets, but for Republika Srpska, the EU market remains primary, as the EU is Srpska’s largest foreign trade partner,” the Chamber of Commerce says.

The BRICS summit was held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 24 to 26, and in many comments, from East to West, this event has been deemed historic for future global relations.

Source: srna.rs