The Price of Gold is the highest in History

European and American stock indexes were mostly on a slight rise yesterday, and gold prices are again breaking records and have risen to a new historical high, while the markets simultaneously recorded a drop in the prices of oil and wheat.

Yesterday, at 9:30 a.m., the DAX index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose to 19,437.45 points, the French CAC 40 to 7,537.47 points, the British FTSE 100 to 8,316.92 points, while the Moscow MOEX fell to 2,737.44 points.

The value of the American stock index Dow Jones fell to 42,924.89 points before yesterday‘s opening of stock markets in the United States (U.S.), the S&P 500 index to 5,851.20 points, while the value of the Nasdaq index rose to 18,573.13 points.

According to stock exchange data, the price of crude oil fell to $71,275, and the price of Brent oil fell to $75,588.

At the opening of the TTF exchange, European gas futures were sold at a price of EUR 40,990 per megawatt-hour.

The price of gold rose to $2,752.53 an ounce, and the price of wheat fell to $5.7389 a bushel (a bushel equals 27.216 kg).

The value of the euro against the dollar was 1.07841, which is roughly the same as on Tuesday.

Source: sarajevotimes.com