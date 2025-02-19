The Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina is seeking prison sentences and a ten-year ban on political activity

The Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina is seeking prison sentences and...

The Prosecutor’s Office of BiH has requested today that Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik be punished with a prison sentence closer to the maximum than the minimum stipulated for this criminal offense, and a 10-year ban on political work.

The Prosecutor’s Office of BiH requested the same sentence for the acting director of the Official Gazette Miloš Lukić.

Prosecutor Nedim Ćosić said during his closing arguments that they were guilty of not respecting the decisions of the illegitimate high representative Christian Schmidt.

He added that “Dodik admitted it himself” when he said during his testimony that he did not respect Schmidt’s decisions because he acted in accordance with the Republika Srpska Constitution.

“There are no mitigating circumstances! The acts were committed with intent, aware of the consequences. The fact that they were not convicted before is understood, and this cannot be treated as a mitigating circumstance,” said Ćosić.

Referring to the defence arguments, the Prosecutor’s Office stated that “the arguments about Schmidt’s illegitimacy are unfounded,” as well as the arguments that “Schmidt does not have the authority to change laws in BiH”.

He stated before the Court which two decisions they failed to comply with, namely that the president of Republika Srpska and the acting director of the Official Gazette, knowingly and knowing that Schmidt made a decision preventing the entry into force of the Law on Non-application of the BiH Constitutional Court’s Decisions, undertook official activities in order to continue the legislative procedure.

Today, the prosecutor assessed the testimony of defence witnesses Srebrenka Golić, Siniša Karan, Slavko Mitrović and Boran Bosančić as irrelevant.

Prosecutor Nedin Ćosić believes that the president of the Republic is guilty because he signed the decrees, and acting director of the Official Gazette for publishing them in the Official Gazette, and that “the claims that he had an insignificant role are not true”.

Today, the Prosecutor’s Office presented a part of the closing arguments, submitting the complete ones in the court file.

Source: srna.rs