The residents of Banja Luka anticipate an increased number of tourists from neighboring countries

Banja Luka is gearing up to welcome the New Year 2024, with residents and numerous tourists set to enjoy performances by two regional music stars, Željko Samardžić and Lepa Brena, on the plateau in front of the new sports arena next to Mladen Stojanović Park.

Specifically, on New Year’s Eve, December 31, Željko Samardžić will perform, followed by a concert by Lepa Brena on the first day of the new year 2024. It is expected that these two concert evenings in Banja Luka will attract a large number of tourists from surrounding countries, as has been the case in previous years, as highlighted by the City Administration of Banja Luka.

In addition to the mentioned performers, the plan includes engaging artists and performers from Banja Luka in part of the music program, aiming to support and promote the local music scene.

The City Administration, as the organizer, expresses the intention to provide fellow citizens with the best, most attractive, and high-quality program to contribute to increased visits by tourists from the region and abroad.

Banja Luka residents and visitors are already enjoying the extensive “Banja Luka Winter” program in the city center, including the “Petar Kočić” Park. This year, in addition to a rich gastronomic offer and diverse content for all generations, over 300 hours of entertainment programs have been prepared as part of “Zimzobal.”

Banja Luka is also getting ready for the opening of “Zimzopark,” another location where residents and tourists can experience the magic of the New Year. “Zimzopark,” located in “Mladen Stojanović” Park near the sports arena, will open on December 29 at 6 p.m., offering visitors a festive spectacle, including a winter market, entertainment program, and fairy-tale carriage rides.

In terms of funding, the City of Banja Luka announced a public procurement for the organization of outdoor concerts, with a budget of approximately 189,000 marks, including VAT, as emphasized by the City Administration.

The celebration of the New Year’s holidays has received support from many friends of the City, and funds for these purposes will be provided from donor funds. Banja Luka has received new decorations for this year, complemented by some reused decorations from previous years.

