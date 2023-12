In the Republika Srpska, all rivers, except those located in Eastern Herzegovina, belong to the Sava River basin. The rivers that flow south of the mountain pass Čemerno in Eastern Herzegovina belong to the Adriatic basin. Some of the major rivers in the Republic of Srpska include Una, Vrbas, Ukrina, Bosna, Drina, and Trebišnjica.

Look at where some of the mentioned rivers are located on the map:

The Srpska Times