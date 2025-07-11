The spectacle that everyone was waiting for – Djokovic on a “revenge” mission

The spectacle that everyone was waiting for – Djokovic on a “revenge”...

When the draw for Wimbledon was announced, everyone was hoping for this kind of semifinal.

The so-called blockbuster match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner draws a lot of attention and somewhat overshadows the clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

It will be a replay of the semi-final match with Roland Garros, where the Italian won convincingly, after three sets.

The Serbian is eager for a rematch, he has more confidence, but that should not be surprising, after all he is a seven-time winner of this tournament and someone who beat Sinner twice in London.

After suffering a fall in the first game of the fourth round against Grigor Dimitrov and injuring his elbow, Sinner put worries to rest with a convincing win over Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals.

Jannik won the last three tournaments he played on hard court. He grabbed the trophy at the Australian and US Open, but has yet to taste success at the All England Club.

Opposite him now stands Djokovic, who is playing a record 14th semi-final, with an impressive overall record of 102 wins and 12 losses.

Sinner have won their last four meetings and have now turned the head-to-head scoreline to 5-4.

As a reminder, Novak was better in their only two meetings at Wimbledon, the quarter-finals in 2022 and the semi-finals in 2023.

Novak skipped training the day before the match, and everyone was worried about his fall in the last game of the match against Flavio ​​Cobolli.

Novak will certainly try to disrupt Sinner’s rhythm, shorten the points, and a lot will depend on the serve, but also volleys and net play.

Sinner will try to reach his first final at Wimbledon, while Novak is on his way to 11th, the seventh in a row.

The meeting is on the program immediately after the duel between Alcaraz and Fritz, which starts at 2:30 PM on the Central Court.

Source: b92.net