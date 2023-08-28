The splendour of monasteries, the misery of villages

Fruška Gora’s monasteries, all restored and beautifully maintained, stand next to eponymous nearby villages, where every second house is abandoned and every third one is demolished or on the verge of being demolished. The culture halls there are empty and dilapidated, just like the buildings of the former social agricultural estates. It seems that the gap between the wealth of the Church and the townspeople who live in the shadow of its bell towers has not been greater since the Middle Ages. Dusk had already settled when I entered the village of Bešenovo. According to the 2011 census, this village at the foot of Fruška Gora had a population of 841. Waiting for the final data of the new census, the locals say that today there are no more than 600 of them. The Church of St. Archangel Gabriel from 1814 is perked up in the centre of the village, whose front part with the tower has been freshly painted in yellow and white.

“A thousand people used to sit here and listen to the singing competition called ‘Glas Srema,” a man in front of the shop across the street from the church tells me and points to the former Culture Hall and Cooperative House, which have been abandoned since 2007 and today look like a set for a horror movie. Land lease contracts are scattered across the offices, walls are ‘adorned’ by graffiti accusing (Boris) Tadić of “betraying Kosovo”, the performance stage is now covered in rubble and garbage, the roof is cracked and you can clearly see the Moon through it. In front of the dilapidated and abandoned building, there is a sign with the names of the locals who died fighting in the Second World War and as victims of fascist terror – 187 inhabitants of Bešenovo, which is a huge number for such a small village. It is especially sad to see that this memorial is completely neglected and covered in weed, while some of the plaques are broken as the names of the freedom fighters etched on the plaques were not the fathers and grandfathers of the very people who live in this village.

The following weekend we returned to Bešenovo and continued on our journey. After visiting the Bešenovo Lake, which is located in the abandoned pit of the Beočin cement factory, we climb through the forest and reach the Bešenovo settlement that, like all the other settlements here, was erected right next to the monastery. Grgetek village is known for a rather infamous record – it has fewer inhabitants today than there are names on the memorial plaque erected in honour of the WWII victims from the village The windows of the abandoned cultural hall in the settlement are plastered with obituaries. In front is the bust of Sima Relić, the first commander of the Fruška Gora Partisan Unit. According to the 2011 census, the village had a population of 83. Today, there are many cottages here which are occasionally occupied, but truth be told, no more than 20 people are living here. Above the village is the Fruška Gora Art Camp whose gates are guarded by two wooden sculptures. Painter Branka Kolundžić and sculptor Miroslav Kovačević Koča, from Ruma, came to the Bešenovo settlement 15 years ago. Here, on a glade, at an altitude of 300 metres, they decided to build a family nest and form the Fruška Gora Art Camp. However, Koča died in the summer of 2020, so the estate seems quite deserted today.

After encountering such misery in Bešenovo and Bešenovo settlement, we arrive in front of the mighty gates of the Bešenovo Monastery, which according to legend was founded by the Serbian king Dragutin in the late 13th century. The first official information about the monastery dates back to the Ottoman times, from 1545, to be precise. According to 18th-century records, bricks were used to build the monastery church a long time ago. In 1783, the bell tower with the chapel, dedicated to Saints Kiriko and Julita, is mentioned for the first time. In the following decades, residences were built here, so that in the final phase, they had two floors looking at three different sides. In 1909, the iconostasis was painted by Stevan Aleksić. The tomb of Colonel Aleksandar Rašković from 1773 is located in the monastery too.

During the Second World War, the monastery was destroyed by the Ustasha (Nazi collaborators, translator’s note) and then bombed in 1944, near the end of the war. Brother Dragan from the brotherhood of this male monastery kindly welcomes us and tells the details of the dramatic history of Bešenovo: “The Germans took off in a bomber that was stationed near Grgurevci and bombed the monastery from the air. Everything was destroyed!” Only parts of the iconostasis have been preserved. Since Bešenovo suffered to such an extent in WWII, it was not rebuilt in the decades after. Until 2013, this was more of a locality than an indication of any monastery. A wooden bell tower was erected and the start of the restoration of this most severely damaged monastery on Fruška Gora was announced. Laying the foundation for the new monastery church and the monastery’s renovation began in September 2013. Thanks to contributions from benefactors, the church’s foundation was laid and a bell tower was built next to it with the original monastery bells. The cross was mounted on July 10, 2015.

We leave the wealthy monastery estate and return to the harsh “worldly” reality. Between the Bešenovo settlement and the village of Šuljam, there are a dozen buildings on the former state cattle farm. After the privatization, the property was abandoned and completely devastated. It resembles the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl. What remains are the empty cow feeders, an inscription “Privati posed” with a typo (an “n” is missing) and a more recent graffiti that reads “Comrade Tito”. “There used to be 300 cows there and half of the village population was employed on the farm. Following the privatization, everything was destroyed!” a resident of the village of Šuljam told us. The story of Bešenovo – the village, the settlement, the monastery, the culture halls and the state farm is seen almost through the entire Srem District. Last autumn I visited the villages of Grgeteg and Krušedol. At the entrance to Grgeteg, right next to the creek, there is a memorial plaque dedicated to WWII fighters and victims of fascist terror who died between 1941 and 1945. This village is known for a rather infamous record – it has fewer inhabitants today than there are names on the memorial plaque.