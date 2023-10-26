The third Festival #ImagineChange for peace, dignity and equality for all

On the occasion of UN Day, the entire team of the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in cooperation with partners from all over Bosnia and Herzegovina, organizes the Third UN Festival #ImagineChange. United Nations programs and agencies work with people, companies, organizations and institutions across Bosnia and Herzegovina, supporting them to envision and change their communities for the better. It is these partners and their activities that will be the key players in this year’s celebration of UN Day during the #ImagineChange Festival. The festival will take place: Sunday, October 29th, at the Skenderija Youth Center in Sarajevo.

It starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.

The content of the Festival will be a fair exhibition with the presentation of works, products and activities of UN agencies, projects and partners in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the four-hour program, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy music, entertainment, face painting, international cuisine, new no_nation_fashion models, participate in entertaining and educational interactive quizzes and receive gifts.

The emphasis of this year’s commemoration of the United Nations Day is on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – a fundamental document, which represents a cornerstone for the protection and respect of human rights around the world.

Entry is free for everyone.

The Srpska Times