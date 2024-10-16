The World’s largest artificial Reservoir for Electricity Production has dried up

Zambia is facing a major power outage due to severe drought, as the Kariba Dam reservoir has run out of water needed to power its turbines.

The reservoir of this hydroelectric power plant, the largest artificial lake in the world by volume, is located 200 kilometers south of Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, on the border with Zimbabwe. The massive dam wall was built in the 1950s, with over 80 workers losing their lives during construction.

The power plant was intended to revolutionize the country’s electricity supply by creating a reservoir through the blockage of the Zambezi River. However, the reservoir has dried up after months of drought.

In March this year, Zambia declared a state of emergency due to the drought. At the time, President Hakainde Hichilema stated that the drought had destroyed 2.2 million hectares of maize crops.

Before the issues with the Kariba plant, slightly less than half of the country’s 20 million inhabitants had electricity. Now, most rely on candles, with small businesses – the backbone of the economy – bearing the brunt of the crisis. The importance of Kariba is clear from the fact that it provides 80% of the nation’s electricity needs. Currently, the people of Zambia barely have electricity for a few hours a day.

The water level in the reservoir is now so low that only one of the six turbines can operate, meaning the hydroelectric plant is working at just 10% of its normal capacity, Klix.ba writes.

Source: sarajevotimes.com