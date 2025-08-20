These Fruits Can Help Reduce Inflammation in the Body

Free radicals occur naturally, but their levels rise significantly due to external factors such as pollution, pesticides, sunlight, and unhealthy lifestyle habits, including poor diet, smoking, and lack of sleep. Long-term oxidative stress is linked to chronic inflammation and the development of various diseases.

Fortunately, antioxidants can neutralize free radicals and help protect the body. One of the easiest ways to increase antioxidant intake is through regular fruit consumption.

Here are six fruits particularly noted for their anti-inflammatory properties:

Blueberries

Often called a superfruit, blueberries owe their deep blue color to anthocyanins, powerful compounds that reduce inflammation and protect cells. They also contain flavonoids and phenolic acids, which support brain health and may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Research suggests they may also aid weight regulation. A 100-gram serving contains about 9 millimoles of antioxidants.

Pomegranates

Juicy pomegranate seeds are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. The most notable is punicalagin, which has shown promise in laboratory studies for slowing the growth of cancer cells. While further human research is needed, early results are encouraging. Regular pomegranate consumption has been linked to a lower risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. A 100-gram serving provides around 9 millimoles of antioxidants.

Cherries

Cherries contain a wide range of beneficial compounds and are recognized for their mild anti-inflammatory effects. Consumed fresh, frozen, or as juice, they can help reduce inflammation. Thanks to their polyphenols, vitamins, and melatonin content, cherries may also improve sleep quality. A 100-gram portion contains up to 7 millimoles of antioxidants.

Blackberries

Not only delicious, but blackberries are also nutritionally dense. They are high in vitamins A and C, carotenoids, and phenolic compounds. Rich in anthocyanins and terpenoids, they play a strong role in reducing inflammation. A 100-gram serving offers about 6 millimoles of antioxidants.

Goji Berries

Native to Asia, goji berries have a sweet-tart flavor reminiscent of cranberries. Their vibrant color comes from carotenoids, particularly zeaxanthin, which support eye health. Some studies suggest they may help regulate blood sugar, lower cholesterol, and boost immunity, but more research is needed. A 100-gram serving contains about 4 millimoles of antioxidants.

Raspberries

Raspberries are packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins, ellagitannins, and vitamin C. Laboratory studies show that their compounds may reduce oxidative stress and inflammation linked to chronic diseases, including cancer. However, more human research is needed. A 100-gram serving contains about 4 millimoles of antioxidants.