Third International Carnival: Spectacle on the streets of Banja Luka

Banja Luka is gearing up for the third International Banja Luka Carnival, which will take place in the largest city of Republika Srpska from May 24th to 26th.

With specially decorated surroundings, a brilliant atmosphere, lots of laughter, socializing, songs, and good fun, all visitors can expect a great time in the city center on the banks of the Vrbas River.

The beauty, diversity, and vibrancy of the dance costumes will certainly enhance this unique event.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the fantastic International Banja Luka Carnival – say the organizers, announcing a truly spectacular show on the streets of the largest city in Srpska.

Source: seesrpska.com