Thirteen Nations Book Early Tickets to 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti tastes first Brazilian victory while Ecuador clinch qualification in stalemate.

With the 2026 World Cup now just one year away, the road to North America is already taking shape.

Thirteen national teams have now secured their place, as Brazil and Ecuador became the latest to join the growing list of early qualifiers.

Brazil edged past Paraguay 1–0 in São Paulo in a hard-fought South American qualifier, marking a landmark moment for new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian maestro notched his first win at the Seleção helm in only his second outing.

Meanwhile, Ecuador needed just a point to progress — and got exactly that in a goalless draw against Peru.

Their defensive resilience sealed a return to the world’s biggest stage.

They join regional giants Argentina, as well as six Asian sides: Japan, Iran, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Australia.

From Oceania, New Zealand sailed through, while hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States are already assured of their places.

With 48 nations set to compete for the first time, and 35 spots still up for grabs, the race to North America promises drama aplenty.

The tournament runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026 — and the countdown is officially on.

Source: connectingregion.com