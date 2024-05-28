This is Piksi’s list for the EURO!

Dragan Stojković Piksi announced the list of 26 players he is counting on for the upcoming European Championship in Germany.

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinković-Savić (Torino), Predrag Rajković (Majorca), Djordje Petrović (Chelsea);

Defense: Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg), Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina), Miloš Veljković (Werder), Srdjan Babić (Spartak), Uroš Spajić (Red Star), Nemanja Stojić (TSC);

Midfield: Saša Lukić (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Nemanja Maksimović (Getafe), Ivan Ilić (Torino), Srdjan Mijailović (Red Star), Sergej Milinković-Savić (Al Hilal), Dušan Tadić (Fenerbahçe), Lazar Samardžić (Udinese), Veljko Birmančević (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostić (Juventus), Filip Mladenović (Panathinaikos), Andrija Živković (PAOK), Mijat Gaćinović (AEK);

Attack: Aleksandar Mitrović (Al Hilal), Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Luka Jović (Milan), Petar Ratkov (Salzburg)

Unlike the previous gatherings, there is no Strahinja Eraković on the list, while Uroš Spajić from Red Star got the upper hand.

Both Partizan’s representatives – goalkeeper Aleksandar Jovanović and young forward Samed Baždar – dropped from the extended list.

Stojković also wrote off Nemanja Radonjić, who for that reason renounced the national team while Piksi was the coach.

New faces in relation to the World Cup in Qatar are Veljko Birmančević, Petar Ratkov, Nikola Stojić, Srdjan Mijailović…

This Tuesday, Piksi will have 16 players available for optional training at SC FSS in Stara Pazova.

The official preparations of the national team begin on June 2, and the “Eagles” will play two preparatory games before the EP – on June 4 against Austria in Vienna and against Sweden on June 8 in Stockholm.

The Eagles will travel to Germany on June 11 in the afternoon, and their base will be in Augsburg.

Serbia will play in the European Championship for the first time since independence, i.e. 24 years since the EURO in Belgium and the Netherlands, when it was part of FR Yugoslavia.

In Germany, Serbia will play in Group C with England (June 16, Gelsenkirchen 9 p.m.), Slovenia (June 20, Munich 3 p.m.) and Denmark (June 25, Munich 9 p.m.).

Source: b92.net