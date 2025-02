Taking a recurring interest in the power of the dollar and its connection to war, Kuczynski tends to reintroduce the image of artillery, protective military gear, and money as codependent objects. On a more domestic level, the artist also produces images of society’s ironic treatment of cats versus farm animals. In one image, the house cat is treated like a king, sitting patiently and waiting to feast on any number of animals from the butcher’s farm.