Threatening Srpska’s interests or seizing property will not be allowed

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said today in Banjaluka that Srpska will not allow the unitization of BiH and the reduction of the republic’s competences, let alone the seizure of Srpska’s property.

Dodik reiterated that Srpska was ready to move towards independence in relation to property, which is a red line for Srpska.

“We will not allow any activities against Srpska, and everything we have succeeded so far is thanks to a strong team that works without hesitation in the interests of the Republic and its population,” said Dodik and added that Srpska will successfully respond to all challenges, including foreign factor’s negative influences.

He emphasized that the current government of Srpska successfully managed the Republic in times of crisis, which will be continued.

“This shows the ability of the authorities and the government, which worked successfully last year and will continue to work. We will work harder to create all the conditions for investments, all in the interest of the nation and the peoples who live here,” said Dodik after the meeting in Banjaluka with the most important officials of Srpska and directors of public companies about investments in the Republic in the coming year.

The president of Republika Srpska congratulated the citizens on all upcoming holidays, especially the Republika Srpska Day – January 9.

The meeting in the Government’s Administrative Centre was also attended by Serb member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, National Assembly Speaker Nenad Stevandić and Prime Minister Radovan Višković.

Source: srna.rs