Three-day session of the Assembly of Serbia on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina; Dodik to attend it

Three-day session of the Assembly of Serbia on the situation in Bosnia...

A three-day session of the Assembly of Serbia on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina has been scheduled.

On March 14, 15 and 16, a special session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia will be held on the situation in the Republic of Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina. President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik will attend it.

Let’s recall that the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and six years of ban on political activity due to, as stated, disobeying the decisions of Christian Schmidt.

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited Banja Luka last night and spoke with Dodik.

Vučić pointed out that Serbia will always be with Republika Srpska and its people, that it will support the institution of the President of the RS and Milorad Dodik.

“We will probably have a session of the National Assembly in the next month, to which the president of the RS will be invited to address the MPs and to inform them about the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the RS,” Vučić said last night.

Photo: A.Vasiljević

Source: b92.net