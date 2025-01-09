Dodik: Today we celebrate our sovereignty, identity and tradition

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has said that Republika Srpska celebrates today its sovereignty, identity and tradition and that it does not agree to be anyone’s colony as it was born for eternity.

“Today, on the day when Republika Srpska was honourably founded and proclaimed 33 years ago, we celebrate more than one date – we celebrate our sovereignty, identity and tradition. Committed to peace, truth and unity, we will continue to protect our holy Republika Srpska,” Dodik posted on social networks.

He added that Republika Srpska does not agree to be anyone’s colony, because it was born for eternity.

Happy birthday, Republika Srpska!” said Dodik.

Republika Srpska celebrates today, January 9, the Republic Day and 33rd anniversary under the slogan “Born for Eternity”.

The ninth of January is celebrated as the Day of Republika Srpska because on that date in 1992, the Republic of the Serb People in BiH was established under this original name.

Srpska was founded by Serb deputies in the then Assembly of BiH after they were outvoted in key issues about the survival of Yugoslavia, while the members of the other two peoples started secession against Serbs’ will, who had the status of a constituent people.

