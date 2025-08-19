Today We Celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord: One of the 12 Great Feasts of Christ, Which We All Should Honor

Today We Celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord: One of the 12...

The Serbian Orthodox Church and its faithful celebrate today the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord, one of the 12 Great Feasts of Christ in Orthodox tradition.

Known in Orthodoxy as the summer Epiphany, this fixed holiday is observed every year on August 19. It always falls during the Dormition Fast, which is why Orthodox households observe a lenten diet on this day.

The feast commemorates the event of Christ’s transfiguration on Mount Tabor, when He revealed both His future suffering and His glory.

Many Orthodox churches in Serbia are dedicated to this holiday. Among the most notable are the Churches of the Transfiguration in Belgrade, Pančevo, Sokobanja, and Smederevska Palanka, as well as the Transfiguration Monastery in the Ovčar-Kablar Gorge on the Serbian Holy Mountain.

Icons of the Transfiguration, typically displayed on church iconostases, depict Jesus Christ on the mountain, radiant with light, accompanied by Elijah, Moses, and three apostles who lie on the ground, overwhelmed with awe.

On this feast, new grapes are brought to churches to be blessed, following the Serbian Orthodox custom of tasting the first fruits of the harvest.

It is traditionally believed that the Transfiguration marks the last day for bathing in rivers, reflecting the changing of the seasons. People also say that nature itself is transformed on this day—“both water and mountain are changed.”

According to widespread belief, sleeping during the day of the Transfiguration is discouraged, as it is said to cause drowsiness throughout the year. Likewise, crying on this day is considered unlucky, as it may become a habit.