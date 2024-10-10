Toll payments in Srpska will be possible in euros

The Government of Republika Srpska adopted today a Regulation on amendments to the Regulation on toll rates, which will allow tolls to be paid in euros, among other things.

According to a statement from the Government of Srpska, the reason for adopting this regulation is the need for a simpler and more precise definition of vehicle classes for which tolls are charged, as well as the need to allow toll payments in foreign currency.

“Foreign currency refers to the euro, with the stipulation that change will be given exclusively in convertible marks at the current exchange rate,” the Government’s statement said.

Source: srna.rs