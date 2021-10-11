Top 5 Business News and Events of the past Week

Which giant is taking over the Sarajevo company BS Telecom Solutions, why Deutsche Telekom is looking for 2.000 workers from BiH, which company will create 90 jobs in Cazin…

Find the answers to these questions below in the regular weekly review of the most important business news and events in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).1. ”Deutsche Telekom” is looking for 2.000 workers in Banja Luka

A group of 14 directors of ”Deutsche Telekom”, one of the largest telecommunications operators in the world, spent a few days in Banja Luka, trying to find 2.000 people to build digital infrastructure in Germany.

During their stay, they held dozens of meetings with domestic companies whose workers could work on one of the largest projects in the history of Europe next year. Namely, the Germans are planning to connect 30 million households and companies to broadband internet by 2030.2. Sarajevo airport almost reached pre-pandemic level

Sarajevo Airport had 99.950 passengers in September, which is only 5.1 percent less than the results from 2019 when it had105.370 passengers.

A strong performance was stimulated by Wizz Air, which opened a base in the capital of BiH this summer, as well as a number of Middle Eastern carriers that have launched new routes and increased frequencies to the city. During the month, Wizz Air offered the most seats from Sarajevo, followed by Turkish Airlines and Austrian Airlines.3. Many want to buy the devastated hotel “Igman” in Veliko Polje

Until October 15th, interested investors can submit their bids for the purchase of the devastated hotel “Igman” with the land. The starting price for a hotel in Veliko Polje is 9.234.920 BAM.

”We have more people who are interested in the hotel. We will wait for the end of the public call and the confirmation of KAP about who will own the facility because they are managing the sale process, ” stated Jasmin Mehic, director of the company ZOI ‘84.4. The new investor in Cazin will employ 90 workers

This week, another contract on the sale of real estate in the Ratkovac Business Zone was concluded in the office of the mayor of Cazin. It is 3.200 m2 of the area on which the investor, the company Dom Lux plans to build a production facility of 1.500 m2.

The company is engaged in the production of PVC and aluminum joinery, as well as textile production. After the completion of the investment, it will employ a total of 90 workers.5. Major acquisition in the IT sector: Asseco takes over the Sarajevo company BS Telecom Solutions

Asseco SEE company, part of the large international IT group Asseco Group, is taking over Sarajevo-based BS Telecom Solutions. This is one of the most important acquisitions in the history of the IT sector in BiH.

The companies have already approached the domestic regulator seeking permission for Asseco to take over the majority stake in BS Telecom Solutions. The acquisition will be realized with the approval of the regulator, Klix.ba writes.

Source: sarajevotimes.com