Touch-Drill Held in Krajina Square, Banja Luka, to Commemorate Police Day

Members of the Republika Srpska Interior Ministry held a touch-drill of police anti-terrorist operation in case of a terrorist attack on a protected person today in Krajina Square.

The drill, which was organised on the occasion of April 4 – Police Day, was attended by the Minister of Interior of Republika Srpska Siniša Karan, Police Director Siniša Kostrešević, the delegation of the Main Administration of the Ministry of Interior of Russia, the city of Moscow and the citizens.

Members of the Srpska MoI Special Anti-Terrorist Unit, the Gendarmerie and the Gendarmerie Unit of the Gradiška Police Administration participated in the drill.

As part of the celebration in Banja Luka’s Petar Kočić Park, the equipment and Despot and Vortex vehicles of the Srpska MoI were exhibited.

Apart from this tactical-demonstration rally of the Srpska MoI, a police orchestra parade was held, which toured the streets from the National Theater to Krajina Square.

The Police of Republika Srpska was formed on April 4, 1992 and is an executive institution, operational and investigative body of the Ministry of Interior.

