Tourism Boom in Šipovo

Šipovo has experienced a tourism boom, with a large number of foreign visitors from the former Yugoslavia, Europe, and around the world, said Mayor Milan Kovač in a SRNA statement.

The trend of tourism development in this small municipality in the western part of Republika Srpska has been significant over the past three years.

“All families engaged in rural accommodation are satisfied, the Janjske Otoke is ready, as are all associations and tourist destinations. Since May 1, there hasn’t been a single bed available in the municipality – everything is fully booked,” Kovač stated.

In line with the municipality’s development policy and the upcoming tourist season, Kovač said that the local government, through the Tourism Organizstion, has created the basic prerequisites for a successful season and to ensure that visitors are satisfied with what Šipovo has to offer.

“Experience so far proves that everyone who visits this municipality once keeps coming back every year,” Kovač proudly added.

EVERYONE IS SATISFIED

Kovač has emphasized that it’s very important for tourism, as an economic sector, to be thriving in Šipovo, benefiting everyone – especially Republika Srpska, and most of all the local community.

He believes that everyone is satisfied and that there are plenty of reasons to support the tourism story.

“We offer a good tourism package through our Tourism Organisation, which has been very successful so far. In addition to natural beauty, we also offer religious tourism, and in the coming years we will focus heavily on developing rural tourism,” Kovač highlighted.

According to him, Šipovo is also following the global trend of “nature/forest bathing,” which originated in Japan, as it offers a natural oasis, untouched nature, and the Janj rainforest.

RURAL ACCOMMODATION, A HOTEL, AND TWO MOTELS

The Šipovo Tourism Organisation told SRNA that, in addition to rural accommodation, tourists are also offered lodging in one hotel and two motels within the municipality.

When it comes to natural attractions in the region, emphasis is placed on the Janjski Otoci, the Vegan Cave, the Pliva springs, the Janj spring, the Glogovac Monastery, as well as the Janj rainforest.

The municipality also supports sports hunting and fishing, both of which are in high demand, they noted.

Throughout the year, many events take place in the area, such as Days of Šipovo, Janj Assembly and Janj Multi-Contest. During the winter holiday season, they organise the event Winter on the Square in Šipovo.

The Tourism Organisation notes they have good cooperation with neighbouring municipalities such as Jezero, Mrkonjić Grad, Ribnik, and Jajce, as well as with other municipalities and cities across the country and abroad.

NEED TO RENOVATE THE MEDIEVAL FORTRESS SOKOGRAD

As for future plans, the Tourism Organisation states that the medieval fortress Sokograd in the village of Sokolac near Šipovo needs to be adapted, along with the access road and walking trails around it.

They believe that hiking and walking trails should be restored, including a 300-meter section inside the Vegan Cave.

Tourism workers also stress the need to improve the city’s tourist signage, promote its tourism capacities more broadly, protect the Janjski Otoci, and build a trail to the Janj River spring.

The Tourism Organisation also participates in organised tourism fairs across the country and abroad, in cooperation with the Republika Srpska Tourism Organisation. At these events, they showcase traditional handicrafts and the local culinary offerings, prepared according to traditional recipes and with local ingredients.

Source: srna.rs