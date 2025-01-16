TOURISM FAIR OPENS IN VIENNA, SRPSKA’S OFFER IS PRESENTED

The International Tourism Fair has been opened in Vienna today, where Republika Srpska’s tourism offer is presented, with an emphasis on skiing, rafting, canoeing and other types of active tourism, in which tourists from Austria show special interest, Sanela Šimun of the Republika Srpska Tourist Organisation told SRNA.

The offer at the exhibition area of the Srpska Tourist Organisation at this largest tourism fair in Austria is presented by tourist organisations from Banjaluka, East Sarajevo and Prijedor, as well as the Jahorina Olympic Centre, Kulaši Spa, the House fo Krajina, Vrućica Spa, Terme Spa Ozren and Marriott Hotel. “Tourists from Austria rate the seventh place in terms of overnight stays in Srpska, and the offer at this prestigious fair has been created according to their interests,” said Šimun. The Tourist Organization of Srpska is organizing the presentation of the tourist offer in cooperation with the Republika Srpska Representative Office in Vienna and the Ministry of Trade and Tourism of Srpska. The International Tourism Fair in Vienna lasts until Sunday, January 19. The Vienna fair attracts a large number of Austrian tour operators and during it 70 countries are presented with more than 700 exhibitors with more than 150.000 visits recorded.

Source: srna