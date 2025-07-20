Historic First: Serbian Coach Leads Men’s Pro Team in Brazil

Serbian-Australian coach Jelena Todorovic makes history in Brazil as the first woman to coach a men’s professional basketball team.

31-year-old Serbian-Australian Jelena Todorovic has made history in Brazil by becoming the first woman to coach a men’s professional basketball team.

She is not only the first female head coach of a men’s team in Brazil but also the second-youngest coach ever in the country’s top division.

“I’m here not only as a coach, but as a representative of my family, my people, and my country. And I am fully committed to leaving a meaningful and lasting mark on Brazilian basketball—one that goes beyond wins and losses and reaches the heart of the community,” said Todorovic after signing with Fortaleza Basquete Cearense.

Todorovic is also a member of the EuroLeague Coaches Association, where she serves as Director of Operations.

From 2008 to 2011, she played professionally for Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade. After retiring, she worked in the club’s youth academy from 2011 to 2013, then moved to Australia, where she coached until 2022.

Since 2022, she has served as an assistant coach with the Serbian national team, and in 2023, she joined the coaching staff of the Greek national team under renowned coach Dimitris Itoudis.

Source: basketnews.com