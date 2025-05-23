Trebinje Presented Investment and Tourism Potentials at CEEC 2025 Forum in Ningbo

Trebinje Mayor Mirko Ćurić told SRNA that the Trebinje delegation, during its participation at the Forum of Mayors of China and Central and Eastern Europe “CEEC 2025” in Ningbo, presented the city and its potentials.

“We expressed our readiness to cooperate and exchange experiences in the fields of energy, tourism, and agriculture,” Ćurić emphasized.

Ćurić participated in the central event of the Forum, noting that he had the opportunity to speak with mayors from various cities in China, Slovakia, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary, Albania, Greece, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria.

The Forum also provided an opportunity to discuss possibilities for increased export from the Trebinje region.

Ćurić mentioned that products from the wineries Tvrdoš and Vukoje, as well as essential oils from Elmar are already being marketed in China and were exhibited at the China – Central and Eastern European Countries Expo.

“We also discussed the Hercegovačka Kuća project, highlighted our tourism potentials, and expressed our willingness to host interested Chinese tourism operators and journalists in Trebinje,” Ćurić added.

He stressed that during the presentation of Trebinje’s investment potentials, he pointed out the possibility of investing in a free zone, as well as numerous incentives for investments in the real sector.

Ćurić recalled the Dabar Hydroelectric Power Plant project, currently under construction by Chinese companies, and noted that Trebinje is among the few cities where a Chinese Cultural Center is open and where the Chinese New Year celebration has been held for years.

Speaking about Chinese innovative solutions, Ćurić stressed that he is not surprised by the achievements of China, but he was impressed by their willingness to present their products to the domestic audience.

After the Forum of Mayors, a conference on the tourism and investment potentials of BiH was held, where Trebinje was given a special place.

Among others, many representatives of Chinese corporations attended the conference.

“I would like to thank you especially for the hospitality. I would welcome an opportunity for us in Trebinje to host representatives of China’s business and public sectors,” concluded Ćurić.

Ćurić and Božo Morić, Head of the Department of General Administration of the City of Trebinje in China, are in China at the invitation of the organizers of the Forum of Mayors of China and Central and Eastern Europe.