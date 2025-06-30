Trebinje Sets an Example: One of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Cleanest Cities

Few cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina can truly pride themselves on maintaining clean and well-kept streets – but Trebinje, nestled in the south of Herzegovina, certainly can. This picturesque city, known for its rich history and natural beauty, is not only a top tourist destination but also stands out as one of the cleanest cities in the country.

The credit largely goes to the 25 dedicated workers of the city’s municipal company, Komunalno, who begin their workdays as early as 6 a.m., ensuring the removal of municipal waste from and around city containers. Among them is Ljiljana Medan, who takes pride in the cleanliness of her city.

“Trebinje is a tourist town. We try to keep it very clean and tidy, and we are glad when tourists praise that,” said Medan. “We want more tourists, and both the city services and citizens contribute to that.”

Local authorities have also been investing steadily in improvements. Over the past two years, the city has purchased three new specialized machines to support field workers, installed 12 semi-underground waste containers along with a truck for servicing them, and plans to install four more soon.

“These new containers will soon be installed, especially in the city center,” said Spasoje Radović, Head of the Department for Communal and Inspection Affairs. “Once in place, they will significantly improve the cleanliness of the surrounding areas.”

Keeping Trebinje clean is a shared responsibility. In addition to the municipal company, the Public Institution Ecology and Safety, voluntary fire brigades, civil protection units, and the Trebišnjica hydroelectric plant all contribute to the city’s maintenance. On World Environment Day, June 5, over 1,000 volunteers participated in a massive cleanup campaign, collecting more than 7 tons of waste and improving numerous green areas across the city.

“It was a large campaign involving many Trebinje residents and competent services,” noted Stevan Bekan, Director of the Public Institution Ecology and Safety. “The results speak for themselves.”

Each year, Trebinje invests around 600,000 KM in communal services. Funding is sourced both from the city budget and the municipal company, which reinvests income from waste collection into equipment purchases.

With a strong sense of civic pride and continued investment in infrastructure, Trebinje not only attracts visitors from around the world but also serves as a model for environmental care and urban maintenance in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: sarajevotimes.com