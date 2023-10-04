Trebinje welcomes a new City market with European Union Support

Stefano Ellero, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Mayor of Trebinje, Mirko Ćurić, officially opened the new City Market in Trebinje on September 29th, 2023. The investment, which includes the procurement of twenty mobile sales units specifically designed to cater to the needs of local agricultural producers in Trebinje and its neighboring area of which three were adapted to the needs of persons with disabilities, amounts to approximately 260,000 BAam with the European Union providing around 200,000 BAM in financing.

The City Market in Trebinje is one of a total of 12 local self-government units that will improve their market infrastructure through EU4AGRI. The project envisages the construction of green and livestock markets, marketplaces, purchase stations, improvement of mobile fair infrastructure, installation of solar panels, and the establishment of eco-friendly retail facilities.

“Trebinje is one of the first cities where this project has been implemented. Today, we have opened a new City Market with 20 mobile booths, a public fountain, two underground waste containers, and access paths. This is one of the primary projects of the European Union in developing the local agricultural product market, and we believe it will greatly contribute to tourism development, as well as the development of local communities and sustainability,” said Stefano Ellero, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Thanks to the support of the European Union, the City of Trebinje has successfully implemented a series of infrastructure improvements at the new City Market. In addition to the procurement of mobile stands, a public fountain has been built at the City Market, significantly enhancing the functionality and infrastructure of this important city location in Trebinje. Furthermore, the quality, hygiene, and food safety have been improved by creating better conditions and equipping sales points.

“This location has served as a selling point before, but the infrastructure was not adequately arranged. Now, we hope that in the future, we will receive support from all citizens regarding the maintenance of the City Market to change bad habits and create better conditions for all of us. The project is completed, and our goal is to receive the highest possible rating from the citizens, and we hope that we will all be more productive in the coming period,” stated Mirko Ćurić, Mayor of the Municipality of Trebinje.

The partnership with the European Union has further strengthened the infrastructure and economic development of the City of Trebinje, contributing to the improvement of the quality of life of its citizens.

“Through the Public call, I was assigned a booth that is very functional and makes it easier for me to store and sell agricultural products. I can only thank the European Union for everything,” said one of the final beneficiaries, Dragana PRTILO.

As part of the EU4AGRI project, market infrastructure will also be improved in Banja Luka, Mostar, Bihać, Gračanica, Mrkonjić Grad, Bosanski Petrovac, Rudo, Gradiška, Zenica, Teslić, and Šamac. The total value of investments for all 12 supported local self-government units (municipalities and cities) exceeds 2.3 million BAM, of which the European Union has financed more than 1.6 million BAM.

EU4AGRI is a four-year initiative (2020-2024) aimed at modernizing the agricultural and food sector, creating new jobs, retaining existing ones, and supporting recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The European Union finances EU4AGRI under the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA) with 20 million euros. The project is jointly implemented and co-financed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Czech Development Agency (CzDA). The project focuses on increasing investments in the agricultural-food sector and enhancing the knowledge and skills of agricultural producers and other value chain participants through the expansion of advisory services and the improvement of economic opportunities in rural areas.

As part of the project, a new Public call for project proposals in the field of primary agricultural production worth 2 million BAM is currently open.

Through this Public call, the European Union will support agricultural farms in modernization and the introduction of new technologies and innovations, improving product quality, food hygiene and safety, promoting good business practices, and sustainable development. Information sessions open to the public will be organized throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of the call. More information about the public call can be found at eu4agri.ba.

Source: sarajevotimes.com