Trišić Babić: Republika Srpska Has Never Had a Better International Standing

Ana Trišić Babić, advisor to the President of Republika Srpska, said that Republika Srpska has never enjoyed a better international position, thanks to President Milorad Dodik, Serb member and Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović, members of the government, and the academic community.

“I remember the times when it was extremely difficult for Republika Srpska to make its voice heard. I am a witness to the fact that today Republika Srpska and Milorad Dodik, as its president, are stepping forward and engaging in open cooperation. In the past, Republika Srpska could not maintain correspondence independently—now we have both written and verbal communication,” Trišić Babić said in an SRNA podcast.

She emphasized that, in addition to the president, Republika Srpska is also exceptionally well represented by the Serb member and Chairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, pointing to her speeches in Dayton and before the United Nations Security Council.

“There are many things we don’t see—it’s not only politicians who are active, but also professors and deans who establish contacts and sign cooperation agreements. We’ve never been in a better position,” said Trišić Babić.

Verdict Against the President Revealed the Strength of Republika Srpska

The advisor to the President of Republika Srpska said that the first-instance verdict of the unconstitutional Court of BiH demonstrated the strength of Republika Srpska, noting that the president attended the hearings to expose the farce of the court and of Christian Schmidt.

“The verdict has further complicated the situation in BiH. Milorad Dodik is missed by everyone on the political scene in Sarajevo. He remains very active in Republika Srpska and beyond, but for the situation in BiH to be as stable as they wish, Dodik’s presence is crucial,” said Trišić Babić.

She stated that the outcome of the appeal process will not affect either the president or the status of Republika Srpska.

“Republika Srpska has its own institutions. The Court of BiH is unconstitutional. We even have the absurd situation where the same judges who took part in earlier proceedings are now sitting in the appellate panel. This shows that any verdict taken to the European Court of Human Rights would expose the entire process as a farce,” Trišić Babić pointed out.

She added that it is now clear that there is no justice, law, or democracy in BiH, and that the president of Republika Srpska did not want to participate in any continuation of the process.

“The lawyers insisted on appealing and filed it themselves, which is within their rights. Whatever the second-instance verdict may be—unless it is an acquittal—the case will be taken beyond BiH to the European Court of Human Rights and other international institutions,” said Trišić Babić.

No One Else Has Dodik’s Energy, Ideas, or Vision

Trišić Babić stated that she has known and worked with Milorad Dodik for three decades, with their collaboration intensifying during his first term as prime minister.

She emphasized that working with Dodik is challenging due to his vast experience and visionary leadership.

“The energy that Milorad Dodik has is something I’ve never seen in this region. I’ve had the opportunity to work with many politicians, even back when I was a journalist, but no one here matches Dodik in terms of energy, ideas, and vision,” said Trišić Babić.

She said Dodik pays close attention to all developments worldwide, in the region, and especially in Republika Srpska.

“He expects us, and has taught us, to monitor everything 24/7. He understands both politics and economics. All of us around him have had to grow and improve to keep up with him,” Trišić Babić said.

Republika Srpska Represents Itself Successfully – The Best Example Is the Shift in the Narrative Toward Serbs

Trišić Babić emphasized that people are the most important resource and that thanks to individuals, Republika Srpska is successfully representing itself on the international stage, particularly in the West.

“We explain the situation to them with facts, arguments, and evidence. For 30 years now, there’s been violence here, and navigating the ‘jungle of regulations’ after the Dayton Agreement is not easy for anyone to understand. Senators, congressmen, and lawyers in the U.S. openly tell us they don’t understand how we’ve even managed to survive all these years,” said Trišić Babić in the podcast.

She stressed that even foreign actors now understand that the imposition of laws violated the Dayton Agreement, the BiH Constitution, and democracy—along with a media campaign post-Dayton that targeted Serbs not only in Republika Srpska but across the entire region.

She noted that BiH ambassadors from Republika Srpska, now posted around the world, form one of the best diplomatic teams to date, highlighting the role of younger ambassadors who earned the trust of the President and the Serb member of the BiH Presidency.

“They are intelligent, educated, eloquent, and nationally conscious individuals,” said Trišić Babić.

The U.S. Has Taken a Neutral Stance Toward BiH, American Officials Acting in Line with Trump’s Policy

Trišić Babić stated that U.S. officials are acting in accordance with the policies and recommendations of President Donald Trump, explaining that the principle is that America will no longer build other nations.

“Of course, they will protect their own interests, but they won’t harm the people living in those countries. We had indications of this shift, but we could hardly believe it when we listened to the statement from the head of the U.S. mission in New York. The United States has taken a neutral position on the situation in BiH,” said Trišić Babić.

She pointed out that in recent months, U.S. statements have made no mention of the High Representative or Christian Schmidt.

“Instead, they emphasize agreement and compromise between the two entities and the three constituent peoples of BiH, and that we must find our own solutions here,” said Trišić Babić.

She said that the conduct of former U.S. Ambassador to BiH Michael Murphy was unprecedented in diplomatic practice, noting that Sarajevo had grown used to foreign and American support.

“They fulfilled Sarajevo’s wishes through the OHR. It was disrespectful even toward the Sarajevo politicians. Instead of educating them about governance, they lulled them into believing they were victims and granted their wishes at the expense of Republika Srpska, through sanctions and political persecution,” said Trišić Babić.

Fortunately for them, she added, there are experienced leaders like Milorad Dodik of the SNSD and Dragan Čović of the HDZ who continue to call for dialogue despite everything.

“Nothing here will be resolved otherwise. Dialogue must happen,” said Trišić Babić.

She pointed out that Bosniak politicians rely too heavily on foreigners.

“They would even arrest people—and they’ve asked EUFOR to do so, but EUFOR told them it’s not within their mandate and that they have no intention of doing that. They want the House of Peoples to work however they wish, with people like Christian Schmidt or, previously, Valentin Inzko enforcing it. But they’ve been told clearly that’s not going to happen,” Trišić Babić said.

Bosniak Politicians Showed Inexperience by Refusing to Talk to Dodik

Trišić Babić stated that Bosniak political leaders showed their lack of experience when they said they would not negotiate with the SNSD and its leader Milorad Dodik.

“That tells us how entangled they are in the judicial system at the state level, and how the attempt to weaken Dodik was in fact aimed at Republika Srpska. They were involved in the entire process from the start, and everyone knows that,” said Trišić Babić.

She believes that Sarajevo did not anticipate a swift and clear shift in U.S. policy or the reining in of the American Embassy.

“They had a script written by Murphy. While he was here, events unfolded according to that script. Once Murphy left Sarajevo, everything changed. It became clear just how much he had been operating behind the scenes,” Trišić Babić concluded.