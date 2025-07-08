Trump Imposes 30% Tariffs on Bosnia and Herzegovina

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 30 percent tariff on all goods entering the US from Bosnia and Herzegovina, starting August 1.

Trump published a letter on the “Social Truth” website addressed to the Serbian member and chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović, in which she emphasizes the strength and commitment in trade relations between the US and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as America’s decision to continue trade relations, despite the large deficit on the American side.

“Regardless of that, we have decided to continue, but only with more balanced and fairer trade. Therefore, we invite you to participate in the exceptional US economy and by far the number one market in the world,” the letter states.

The American leader stated that the US has been discussing trade relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina for years and that it has been concluded that the long-standing US deficit in these relations must be corrected.

“Our relationship is, unfortunately, far from reciprocal. Starting August 1, 2025, we will only charge BiH a 30 percent tariff. Please keep in mind that 30 percent is far less than the percentage needed to eliminate the disproportionate trade deficit,” Trump stressed.

He emphasized that the tariffs will not apply to those companies from BiH that decide to move production to the United States, and that Washington will do everything possible to ensure that these companies receive permits quickly, that is, within a few weeks.

Trump threatened that the United States would further increase tariffs in the event that BiH does the same towards Washington and emphasized that the current tariffs are necessary to eliminate the long-standing deficit.

He added that the United States “looks forward to long-term cooperation with BiH” and that BiH “will never disappoint America.”