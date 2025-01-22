Trump’s Election Marks the End of the “Woke” Ideology

The election of the US President Donald Trump marks the beginning of the end of the “woke” ideology, which has done so much damage to the US, the lead researcher at the Centre for Geopolitics of the Cambridge University Timothy Less told SRNA.

He assessed that the “woke” ideology demoralised its people by claiming the US is a product of slavery and repression; reviving racism and discrimination by awarding rights and opportunities to Americans based on their skin colour and other immutable characteristics; and promoting the idea that men can “transition” to women and vice versa, leading to irreversible surgery on confused adolescents.

Apart from that, as the consequences of the “woke” ideology, Less mentioned attacking the rule of law with calls to “defund” the police and a refusal to defend the US’ border.

“All this was maintained and enforced by growing political repression – censorship, propaganda, `lawfare` and the `cancellation` of those who spoke out against these weird and destructive ideas.

Trump himself faced repeated efforts by his opponents to thwart his return to power, from relentless slandering in the media to the abuse of judicial institutions to have him convicted, and even two attempts at his assassination,” Less pointed out.

Less pointed out that Trump’s election is a rejection of all this and that the American people have not only chosen a new president but an alternative worldview which restores core American values such as liberty, meritocracy and commitment to the truth, and brings an end to the madness and ideological repression of the Biden era.

“What Trump represents, and what he explained in his inauguration speech, is national renewal after years of decline under an ossified elite, of which the geriatric Biden was the physical embodiment, that combined ideological fanaticism with moral and spiritual decay and, ultimately, repudiation of the ideals on which the US was founded.

To me, it feels like a 1989 moment for the US and the West more broadly,” said Less.

He said that in the international sphere, policy will be a product of Trump’s goal of national revival and the geopolitical realities of an increasingly multipolar world.

Less assessed that Trump is likely to place greater emphasis on promoting the US’ strategic interests, above all its security and prosperity, which is at the heart of his aim to Make America Great Again.

“That will mean various things. Trump will try to contain regional rivals such as China, Russia and Iran which, in his view, are taking advantage of the US and have exploited its weakness under Joe Biden to challenge Washington and push their various international political goals.

We should expect greater use of trade tariffs and sanctions to punish these states, and support for those who help the US to achieve this goal such as Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan,” Less pointed out.

He said that he suspect Trump will try to split Russia from China and Iran, and encourage countries which are flirting with Russia and China, to distance themselves.

Less reminded that Trump has also been explicit in his goal of expanding the territory of the US, by annexing Greenland and perhaps also the Panama Canal in defiance of norms about the inviolability of international borders and sanctity of the “rules-based international order”.

He said that it is expected that there will also be changes in the kinds of values which the US promotes under Trump.

“There is likely to be much less talk about democracy, human rights and the rule of law, which are irrelevant to Trump’s idea of restoring American greatness, have served to alienate potential partners and allies, and were weaponised by Biden and previous US presidents to punish countries which rejected woke ideology,” said Less.

Conversely, he continues, the US under Trump is likely to support ideas such as nationalism and national sovereignty and, I think will show greater sympathy and support for conservative-minded governments than the Biden administration ever did, and less sympathy for liberal and left-leaning governments.

“Trump’s efforts to depose Justin Trudeau’s woke government in Canada are a sign of things to come,” Less concluded.

