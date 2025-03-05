Twinning Agreement Signed Between Brod Municipality and China’s Zhen’an County

The Mayor of Brod Milan Zečević and the head of the Chinese Zhen’an County Yuan Lifeng signed a twinning agreement between this local community in Republika Srpska and Zhen’an County, which consists of 14 cities.

The agreement was signed yesterday in the Chinese province of Shaanxi, in the presence of the Ambassador of BiH to China, Siniša Berjan.

The Embassy of BiH in China played a key role in establishing contact between the two sides.

The goal of the agreement is to establish cooperation in various fields, including industry, agriculture, education, sports, culture, and tourism, with a special focus on the economy and investments.

Zečević told SRNA that this is a great day for the municipality of Brod and Republika Srpska and that the agreement opens up new opportunities for economic growth and development.

“We look forward to future cooperation and the enhancement of our relations in various fields, especially in investments and the economy,” said Zečević, who, during the meeting with Chinese partners, highlighted the potential of the municipality of Brod and Republika Srpska as significant economic and investment destinations.

Ambassador Berjan emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement in such initiatives and the significant impact of this step on the future of both local communities and their continued cooperation.

“This agreement is a major step forward in strengthening our relations with China. The Embassy of BiH in China played its role in this process, and we are extremely proud of having been mediators in such a significant agreement,” Berjan told SRNA.

During his visit, Zečević toured some of the leading factories in the Zhen’an County, including facilities for the production of PVC bags, confectionery products, pasta, and marble, which are recognized as some of the cleanest and most highly regarded in China.

The Jinan district, with a population of around 300,000 and an area of 3,500 square kilometers, is not only known for its rich cultural and historical heritage but also as one of China’s largest healthcare centers, with exceptionally clean air.

The district focuses on producing healthy food, green industries, marble production, specialized agricultural products, and modern medicine.

Zečević’s multi-day visit to China resulted in two signed twinning agreements and numerous meetings with politicians and businessmen.

This success represents an important step in the development of international cooperation and opens up new opportunities for the future economic and social progress of Brod Municipality.

The signing ceremony was attended by other distinguished guests, including Guo Danrui, Director of Protocol at the Office for International Cooperation of Shaanxi Province, as well as Feng Chaoyong, Regional Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

