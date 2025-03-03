Twinning Agreement Signed Between the Municipality of Brod and the Chinese City of Pizhou

Twinning Agreement Signed Between the Municipality of Brod and the Chinese City...

The Mayor of Brod Milan Zečević and the Mayor of the City of Pizhou, from China’s Jiangsu Province, Xia Youfeng have signed a Twinning Agreement between the two local communities.

Zečević told SRNA that the Twinning Agreement is based on mutual understanding and friendship, aiming to develop and strengthen cooperation between the two local communities in industry, agriculture, education, sports, culture, and tourism.

He says that special emphasis has been placed on the economy, investments, and trade.

“This significant step in the development of international cooperation represents a great success for the Municipality of Brod and also opens new opportunities for future economic and social development,” Zečević emphasized.

Mayor Zečević, accompanied by the Ambassador of BiH to China Siniša Berjan and local officials, visited some of the leading factories in Pizhou, primarily those engaged in the production of electric vehicles, eco-friendly furniture, and engines for heavy machinery.

During the visit, the Mayor of Brod presented the economic potential of the local community, including investment opportunities, which sparked great interest among the hosts.

“It has been confirmed that in the coming period, data exchange and market research will be intensified to identify suitable investors from Jiangsu Province,” Zečević told SRNA.

During the official meeting with representatives of the cities of Pizhou and Xuzhou, discussions were held on the next steps for future cooperation, and a reciprocal visit by representatives of the twin city. Gifts symbolizing the cultural and historical heritage of Republika Srpska and China were exchanged, further confirming the exceptional partnership relations.

The Twinning Agreement was signed today in the multi-million Chinese city of Xuzhou, with the mediation of the Embassy of BiH in China and the key role of Ambassador Berjan.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Song Lewei, the regional secretary of the Communist Party of China – the highest-ranking local official – along with numerous other distinguished representatives of the city and region.

The city of Pizhou, with a population of two million and an area of 2,100 square kilometers, is one of China’s leading industrial centers. It is particularly known for its well-developed industries, including renewable resource recycling, semiconductor manufacturing, eco-friendly furniture production, and healthy food processing.

At the same time, Pizhou is also a significant tourist destination, featuring natural attractions that draw numerous visitors.

