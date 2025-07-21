Two Loan Agreements Worth Over BAM 53 Million Signed in Foča

The Minister of Finance and Treasury in the Council of Ministers Srđan Amidžić and the Director General of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad today in Foča signed two loan agreements with a total value of BAM 53,538,516.

The Loan Agreement for the Science and Technology Park Construction Project and the Loan Agreement for the Project of Construction and Equipping of an Additional Accommodation Facility for Students at the Boriša Starović Student Center in Foča were signed.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the Minister for Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education of Republika Srpska, Željko Budimir.

Also present were the Mayor of the Municipality Milan Vukadinović, the Director of the University Hospital Foča and National Assembly member Nenad Lalović, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Dejan Bokinjić, and the Director of the Student Center Blaško Trifković.

