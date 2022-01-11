U.S. donation of 96,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in BiH

The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo, in partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, welcomes the arrival today of 96,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States government as part of our global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The BiH Ministry of Civil Affairs requested this amount in line with current BiH vaccine demand and received the donated doses of vaccine this morning at Sarajevo International Airport. These vaccines will provide immunity to 48,000 BiH citizens and will be distributed throughout BiH.

Upon arrival of the vaccines, Deputy Chief of Mission Deborah Mennuti stated: “I am very proud that we are able to share these vaccine doses with the people of BiH. BiH can count on the United States, as a friend and partner, to do our part to support their efforts to fight the pandemic and get their economy back on track.”

Since the very start of the global pandemic, when the U.S. military airlifted medical supplies to BiH, the United States has demonstrated its clear commitment to the citizens of BiH.

USAID has donated $11.2 million in direct and indirect relief to BiH to help its laboratory systems, activate case-finding, support experts, strengthen prevention, bolster public awareness, support the most vulnerable populations, and engage in communities. USAID funding is also helping communities provide urgently needed assistance to many feeling the effects of the current difficult economic conditions. The U.S. military, in cooperation with NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, delivered critical medical and disinfecting supplies to the BiH Ministry of Security, the Armed Forces of BiH, the Republika Srpska and Federation Ministries of Interior, local civil protection agencies in Bijeljina, Tuzla, and Brcko, and several local medical centers and hospitals.

The United States also contributed with $2 billion to support the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment to provide COVID-19 vaccines for 92 low- and lower middle-income countries. We will provide an additional $2 billion through 2022.

