U.S. Embassy in BiH: United States Condemns Unconstitutional Decisions in BiH and Calls for Stability

The Embassy of the United States of America in Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued a statement regarding the decision of the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, to sign decrees proclaiming laws that prohibit the operation of state institutions in the Republic of Srpska.

The United States is resolute in advancing our interests in Bosnia and Herzegovina. For 30 years, our commitment to the Dayton Peace Agreement and a stable and secure Bosnia and Herzegovina has been unwavering.

We are deeply concerned by last night’s signing of the anti-constitutional and anti-Dayton laws the RS National Assembly recently adopted.

Let us be clear — this is a deliberate provocation to BiH’s constitutional order and poses a direct threat to BiH’s stability and security and to U.S. strategic objectives.

To all political leaders, and in particular to those behind these decisions, our message is this: Refrain from engaging in further destabilizing actions and incendiary rhetoric. Engage in constructive and responsible political dialogue. Support BiH’s democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law. And do your part to lower the political temperature. The citizens you serve deserve no less.

The United States strongly supports BiH’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its path towards full integration into the Euro-Atlantic community.

