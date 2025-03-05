U.S. Signals Willingness to Lift Sanctions and Restore Ties with Hungary

Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Sijarto announced that the U.S. government is fully open to reviewing and lifting the unjust retaliatory measures imposed on Hungary by the previous administration.

Following talks with Senator Rubio, he highlighted that sanctions affecting Hungary’s energy security and the blacklisting of Minister Rogán were politically motivated moves by the Democratic Party and the Joe Biden administration. The legal processes to overturn them are now underway.

Minister Sziijarto also stressed the need to reinstate the U.S.-Hungary tax agreement, which was revoked in retaliation for Hungary’s stance on the global minimum tax—an approach also opposed by Donald Trump. He welcomed the new U.S. leadership’s commitment to strengthening ties based on friendship and mutual respect.

