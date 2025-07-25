U.S. Visa Applicants from BiH Now Required to Make Social Media Profiles Public

One of the newly introduced requirements for obtaining a visa to stay in the United States is public access to applicants’ social media accounts, according to a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The statement emphasizes that the U.S. State Department remains committed to protecting the nation and its citizens, upholding the highest standards of national and public security throughout the visa issuance process.

Announcement of Expanded Screening and Vetting for Visa Applicants The State Department is committed to protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a… pic.twitter.com/4twk7Y7XL0 — US Embassy Sarajevo (@USEmbassySJJ) July 24, 2025

“A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the Embassy noted.

The Embassy further stated that all available information is used during the visa review and screening process in order to identify applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who may pose a threat to U.S. national security.

“Under the new guidelines, comprehensive and in-depth screening will be conducted, including an online presence check for all applicants — both students and exchange visitors — in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant categories. To facilitate this review, all applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to set the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to public,” the statement reads.

It was also noted that consular services will continue scheduling visa appointments, and applicants are advised to check the availability of appointments on the website of the relevant embassy or consulate.

TheSrpskaTimes