UN Urges Cooperation Amid Situation with Republika Srpska President

In relation to the situation involving the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, the United Nations is calling on all parties to cooperate in order to uphold the rule of law, said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

“We would simply like to call on all groups to work together to ensure the rule of law in the country,” Haq stated at a press briefing, responding to a question from “Sputnik”.

Following the decision of the BiH Central Election Commission to revoke the mandate of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, the UN Security Council will hold closed-door consultations this evening, at the request of the Russian Federation, regarding the situation in BiH.

The mandate was revoked after the Appellate Division of the BiH Court upheld a previous first-instance verdict sentencing the President of Republika Srpska to one year in prison and six years of political disqualification, for “failing to comply with the decisions of Christian Schmidt.”

