United Nations Day: Peace, dignity and equality for all

A call for peace, dignity, and equality for all in the messages marking the jubilee – 75 years since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and United Nations Day.

Today the United Nations commemorates UN Day with the focus on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This is a foundational declaration that is a cornerstone of the protection and respect of human rights worldwide.

This year also represents the half-way point for achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 which have been committed to by Bosnia and Herzegovina. The promise of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights of freedom, equality and justice for all and the promise of the SDGs to leave no one behind remain of paramount importance, but we face serious risks.

„Today, as we mark the United Nations Day, we are drawing attention to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the half-way point for achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals at the core of the 2030 Agenda. Yet, we face a world on the verge of a precipice. The Secretary-General has called a ‘code red for humanity’ as we struggle to retain hope with unprecedented inflation; an unparalleled climate emergency; the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945; rising discrimination and hate speech; backsliding of women’s rights; civic space under pressure and new technologies rapidly advancing.” said Ingrid Macdonald, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She also highlighted the important opportunity in the coming year as Bosnia and Herzegovina embarks on the Fourth Universal Periodic Review of its human rights situation “The Fourth Universal Periodic Review is an opportunity to examine progress and challenges, emerging issues and ways to constructively address human rights issues in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dealing with the past; addressing discrimination; countering hate speech; strengthening the rule of law; eliminating gender-based violence; protecting the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment; empowering citizens; reversing threats to civic space, are just some of the critical areas requiring full attention. In partnership with the Government, the UN will seek to harness this opportunity to create momentum for participatory, inclusive consultations around the country, with authorities, institutions, civil society and citizens.”

Macdonald went on to congratulate the SDG Council in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for presenting the country’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) in New York in July, as well as to congratulate Bosnia and Herzegovina for being declared eligible for the Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund. The active participation of Bosnia and Herzegovina in these accomplishments and the broader work of the UN is important for building a better society, a more stable economy, and a healthier environment for all, not only in Bosnia and Herzegovina but across the world.

For UN Day, the whole team of the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in collaboration with partners across the country, is organizing the 3rd UN Festival #ZamisliPromijeni on Sunday, October 29th at the Youth Center Skenderija in Sarajevo. The festival starts at 11 AM, and during the four-hour program, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy music, entertainers, face painting, participate in educational interactive quizzes, and there will also be a fair exhibition and presentation of works, products, and activities of UN agencies, projects, and partners in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Entrance is free.

We encourage everyone to join the festivities and celebrate the hope of building a better world for all.

Photo: Zoran Čolić/Tanjug

The Srpska Times