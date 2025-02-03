Upcoming Two-Day Store Boycott Announced

Following the largely unsuccessful store boycott in Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 31, at least in the case of Republika Srpska, a new two-day boycott has been announced.

According to Klix, a dissatisfied group of citizens is calling for a boycott of stores on Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8.

The idea of a mass store boycott originated in neighboring Croatia, where citizens refused to shop to protest against unrealistically high food prices.

On Monday, a meeting will be held to discuss the possibility of price caps in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Additionally, the results of the January 31 boycott in the FBiH will be known once the Tax Administration publishes data on total sales revenue.

Regarding Republika Srpska, data from the RS Tax Administration shows that total revenue on January 31 amounted to 59.3 million KM, which is 16 million KM higher than the revenue recorded on January 30 (42.5 million KM). This confirms that the initial boycott in Republika Srpska was ineffective.