US OPEN DRAW HELD: Djokovic found out his path to the 25th Grand Slam title!

Novak Djokovic is the seventh seed. The first seed is Jannik Sinner, the second is Carlos Alcaraz. The third is Alexander Zverev, and the fourth is Taylor Fritz. The fifth is Jack Draper, and the sixth is Ben Shelton.

Djokovic is in the lower part of the draw, where Alcaraz is.

Novak’s first opponent is Limer Tien from America. In the second round, he would face the winner of the duel between the two qualifiers.

In the third round, he could go up against the Frenchman Frances Tiafoe, and in the fourth, Holger Rune.

In a possible quarterfinal, Djokovic could play against the fourth seed, Fritz.

In the semifinals, he would face Carlos Alcaraz, and in the final, Jannik Sinner.

It can be said that Novak was quite lucky to avoid the favorites ranked below the tenth place before the quarterfinals. And in the quarterfinals, he plays against the weakest of the top four, Fritz.