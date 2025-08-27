US Sanctions to NIS postponed again

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović stressed that “NIS will continue to ensure a stable supply of oil and oil derivatives to the domestic market, even in difficult circumstances.”

She stated that “the ultimate goal is to remove NIS from the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department, which is a process that does not depend on Serbia,” and hopes that the continuation of high-level talks between the US and Russia will contribute to progress on the entire package of US sanctions on Russian companies.