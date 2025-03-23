Ustasha Crime in Stari Brod – A Reminder of the Importance of Preserving the Serbian State

The Ustasha crime committed 83 years ago against more than 6,000 Serbs in Stari Brod near Višegrad is a reminder of how important it is to preserve Serb state, Rogatica Mayor Ninoslav Prelić said yesterday.

“Today marks the 83rd anniversary of one of the greatest sufferings of the Serb people in this region. We must not forget the victims from the areas of Rogatica, Višegrad, Sokolac, Pale, Han Pijeska, Goražde and Sarajevo. Our task is to cherish Serb values and preserve the memory of these victims,” said Prelić, who attended today in Stari Brod the commemoration of the 83rd anniversary of the suffering of more than 6,000 Serbs killed in 1942 by Ustasha units headed by Juro Francetić.

One of the surviving witnesses, Pajo Đerić, told his shocking story, recalling the sinister night when the Ustasha surrounded the fugitive and started the killing.

“We left at night, it was raining heavily. When we reached the river, they were already waiting for us. The people tried to escape, but the ring tightened. Many jumped into the Drina, looking for salvation, but drowned. Everything was on fire, the Ustasha were killing mercilessly. I will never forget those moments,” said the surviving witness.

Sokolac Municipality Mayor, Strahinja Bašević, said that this crime was hidden for decades and noted that this suffering must be a warning and a task to preserve the unity of Serbs and ensure that such crimes never happen again.

“This place should be a reminder to all of us to remember this great suffering throughout history. This crime was hidden for a long time under the guise of the communist government, and the truth was revealed only recently,” said Bašević.

The Mayor of Višegrad, Mladen Đurević, pointed out that March 22 is the day when the people remember one of the biggest massacres of Serbs in this region.

“The least we can do is to gather in such a large number and pay tribute to all those killed. Such events must not be forgotten. Forgiveness is possible, but forgetting – never,” said Đurević.

Students of the High School from Rogatica walked to Stari Brod to pay their respects to the victims.

Student Nikola Zimonjić emphasized the importance of nurturing the culture of emembrance.

“We came here to pay tribute to the victims of mass suffering in which around 6,000 people lost their lives at the hands of the Croat Nazis. This is the second year that I have attended this event, together with the organization of our school. Today, around 30 students came, and there are also many people from Rogatica and Višegrad. This day must remain in our memory,” said Zimonjić.

The clergy of the Church Municipality served the memorial service for the victims, and besides the mayors of the municipalities of Višegrad, Rogatica and Sokolac, a large number of residents of these and surrounding towns also attended the commemoration.

There is a memorial museum in Stari Brod dedicated to the victims of this crime, where sculptures symbolizing the tragic fates of Serb mothers and children are installed.

Source: srna.rs