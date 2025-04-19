Venice doubles Ticket Prices for One-day Visits

A ticket purchased at least four days before arrival costs five euros, and 10 euros for anything less, Italian media reports.

The fee applies to all days of the week until the first weekend in May, and only to weekends, that is, from Friday to Sunday, until the end of July.

Visitors must download a QR code to their mobile phone before arriving.

Tickets to the city will be charged for a total of 54 days this year, almost double the number of days last year. Visitors without a ticket can be fined up to 300 euros.

Last year, Venice became the first city in the world to introduce tickets for short-term visitors.

Source: sarajevotimes.com