Venice introduces a higher Fee for Day Visitors

Venice became the first destination in the world last year to introduce an entry fee for visitors who do not stay overnight in the city, and now it has decided to expand this practice.

In addition to the fee increase, it will apply on nearly twice as many days as last year. The fee will be charged on 54 dates in 2025, compared to 29 dates last year. The dates on which the fee will be collected start from April 18th to May 4th, and then every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from May until the end of July. Visitors who do not book accommodation in Venice will be required to pay the fee from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those looking to save, the fee will be reduced by half if they book entry four or more days in advance. According to Simone Venturini, the city councilor for tourism, the 2024 pilot project was successful, and the goal is to create a system for better-managing tourist flow and reducing day-trip tourism during certain periods to preserve the city’s delicate nature and ensure the necessary attention to Venice.

Venturini also mentioned that other tourist destinations worldwide have contacted Venetian authorities to learn more about this scheme.

Data from last year’s visitor registry showed that tourists came to Venice from 194 countries. After Italians, the most numerous visitors were Americans, followed by Germans and French.